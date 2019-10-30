Man shot twice in east Fort Worth food store, police say

A man was taken to the hospital in stable condition after he was shot in a food store on Rosedale Street in Fort Worth, police said. As seen on Google Maps

A man was shot in the arm and leg at a food store in east Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At about 3:48 p.m, police were sent to J&K Food Store at 3700 E. Rosedale St. on a shooting call. A man was shot twice and taken to the hospital in stable condition, Officer Bradley Perez said.

No description of the shooter was given to police — they were only told the person had left the scene. A suspect had not been arrested as of 5 p.m.

There was possibly a robbery related to the shooting, Perez said. Robbery detectives were notified.

