1-year-old boy hit, killed by stolen car driven by carjacker in Fort Worth, police say

A 1-year-old child was killed Sunday afternoon during a carjacking when a suspect hit the baby boy with a vehicle near a Fort Worth hospital, authorities said Monday.

The child’s mother also was seriously injured in the robbery, which occurred Sunday afternoon near Texas Health Huguley Hospital, 11801 South Freeway.

Fort Worth police said Monday that a suspect was arrested and he faces a capital murder charge in the case.

The suspect was identified as Nico Delafuente, 30, of Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth Jail records. He was booked into the jail at 11:54 p.m. Sunday.

Officials identified the child as Zayden Mclean, 1, of Cleburne. An autopsy is pending.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fort Worth police responded to a carjacking call just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

The child’s parents were meeting in the hospital parking lot to hand the boy over from one parent to the other, Fort Worth police said.

The suspect attempted to steal the mother’s car, but the boy’s father jumped into the vehicle and a struggle ensued.

The suspect backed the car out of a parking space, and hit the mother, who was holding the child. The woman and child fell to the ground, Fort Worth police said.

At some point, the suspect drove forward, hitting the child and mother as he attempted to flee the scene.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

Fort Worth police said the suspect drove a short distance and crashed into a tree. The suspect tried to run away, but he collapsed from injuries he suffered when the car crashed into the tree.

A hospital security guard took the suspect into custody until Fort Worth police arrived.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

Delafuente has a brief criminal history in Tarrant County. From May 2011 until March 2012, he has been arrested twice for driving while intoxicated, a drug possession charge and an evading arrest charge, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.