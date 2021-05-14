Lewisville man identified as suspect in carjacking, stabbing of Uber driver, police say

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Lewisville man accused in the carjacking and stabbing of an Uber driver in downtown Grapevine, police said Friday.

Grapevine police identified the aggravated robbery suspect as Cesar Soto, 33, who had not been located as of Friday morning.

But authorities found the stolen car Thursday morning in Colleyville, just hours after the attack in Grapevine. Police said they also recovered the weapon.

Grapevine police responded to Dallas Road just east of Main Street shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday.

The driver was dropping off his passenger outside of the Amli Grapevine apartments in the 400 block of Dallas Road when the passenger attacked him.

The suspect stabbed the driver several times before he got in the driver’s seat and drove off, police said.

The driver was spotted by nearby residents, who called 911. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911 and avoid confrontations with the suspect, police said.