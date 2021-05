A carjacking and assault were reported Thursday morning in downtown Grapevine, police said.

A victim was expected to survive, Grapevine police said.

Grapevine police responded to Dallas Road just east of Main Street shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday.

Grapevine police had not release any other details on the carjacking, but they were searching for a suspect.

Several Grapevine police officers remain on the scene.