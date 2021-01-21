Juvenile suspect in custody after armed carjacking, police pursuit in Fort Worth

A juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday night after leading Fort Worth police in a roughly 10-minute pursuit in a vehicle he stole in a carjacking.

A juvenile suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday night after leading Fort Worth officers in a roughly 10-minute pursuit in a vehicle that he and another suspect had stolen in an armed carjacking, police said.

The arrested juvenile, whose identity wasn’t released, was the driver of the stolen vehicle. The passenger was at large as of Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a reported robbery in the 6900 block of Eagle Rock Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police call log. Thirty units responded to the evolving incident through the late night and early morning hours, the call log shows.

It began with a carjacking in which suspects armed with firearms stole a vehicle, according to Daniel Segura, a police spokesman. An officer identified the stolen vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, Segura said in an email, but the driver kept going.

The driver led police in about a 10-minute pursuit before crashing into a ditch, Segura said.

Police are continuing to look for the passenger.

Segura didn’t immediately respond to a question about if police have determined the identity of this suspect at large.