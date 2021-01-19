Son of capital murder suspect Yaser Said pleads guilty to hiding his father for years

The son of capital murder suspect Yaser Said, who had been on the run since he was accused of killing his two teenage daughters in 2008, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal charge of concealing his father from authorities for years.

Islam Said, 32, of Irving, will be sentenced on April 30, when he faces a maximum of 30 years in a federal prison.

The Irving man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to conceal a person from arrest, one count of concealing a person from arrest and one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

For years, Islam Said helped conceal his father, Yaser Said, who had been on the FBI’s “10 Most Wanted” list, from capture.

“Islam Said made it possible for his father, Yaser Said, to evade justice for the brutal murder of his daughters for more than a decade,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno in a Tuesday news release. “Along with our partners, the FBI is thankful for the dedication and relentless pursuit that led to the capture of Amina and Sarah’s killer and those who provided him harbor.”

Yaser Said’s brother, Yassein Said, also has been charged with sheltering him for years. Yassein Said is set for trial on Feb. 1.

Yaser Said is accused of shooting to death his teenage daughters, Amina and Sarah, in his taxi in Irving on Jan. 1, 2008, and then leaving their bodies in the vehicle.

Yaser Said was then on the run for 12 years before he was captured in August 2020 in a Justin home that belonged to his cousin.

Yaser Said remained in the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday awaiting his trial on capital murder charges.