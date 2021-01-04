Home video captures 15-year-old killing his mother in their McKinney home, police say

A 15-year-old was in custody Monday and faces a murder charge after police say he beat his mother to death in their McKinney home.

The attack was captured on home surveillance video, McKinney police said in a Sunday news release.

Police did not release any information on a motive for the homicide.

McKinney police responded to the home shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Donelson Drive.

The boy’s father had called authorities to report the attack.

When they arrived, McKinney police found the body of Stacy Ellen Barney, 50, in the family’s home.

The teen was not in the home when police arrived, but the boy was taken into custody following a search of the neighborhood.

The name of the teen was not released by authorities because he is a juvenile.