Crime
Daughter shot her mother to death inside a south Fort Worth bedroom, authorities say
A 26-year-old woman shot her mother to death early Wednesday inside a south Fort Worth house, police said.
Patsy Morgan, 53, was slain inside her home in the 8400 block of Orleans Lane, according to a police report. She died in a bedroom, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police were called about 2 a.m. to the house, and medical personnel pronounced Morgan dead.
Police booked Izehi Enabulele on suspicion of murder about 8:45 a.m.
Morgan and Enabulele lived at the Orleans Lane house, according to the police report.
Police did not release what they alleged was the killing’s motive.
