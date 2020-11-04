Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Daughter shot her mother to death inside a south Fort Worth bedroom, authorities say

A 26-year-old woman shot her mother to death early Wednesday inside a south Fort Worth house, police said.

Patsy Morgan, 53, was slain inside her home in the 8400 block of Orleans Lane, according to a police report. She died in a bedroom, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police were called about 2 a.m. to the house, and medical personnel pronounced Morgan dead.

Police booked Izehi Enabulele on suspicion of murder about 8:45 a.m.

Morgan and Enabulele lived at the Orleans Lane house, according to the police report.

Police did not release what they alleged was the killing’s motive.

Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
