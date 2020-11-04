Daughter shot her mother to death inside a south Fort Worth bedroom, authorities say

A 26-year-old woman shot her mother to death early Wednesday inside a south Fort Worth house, police said.

Patsy Morgan, 53, was slain inside her home in the 8400 block of Orleans Lane, according to a police report. She died in a bedroom, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police were called about 2 a.m. to the house, and medical personnel pronounced Morgan dead.

Police booked Izehi Enabulele on suspicion of murder about 8:45 a.m.

Morgan and Enabulele lived at the Orleans Lane house, according to the police report.

Police did not release what they alleged was the killing’s motive.