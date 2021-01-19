Arlington police asking for help, release video of fatal shooting of store clerk

Police believe the person in this still photo from surveillance footage shot and killed a convenience store clerk in Arlington early Sunday morning. Courtesy of Arlington Police Department

Arlington police have released a surveillance video while asking for the public’s help in finding the person who shot and killed a 30-year-old convenience store attendant at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The video shows a person pull a handgun on the clerk, Jordan Hightower, then the video freezes and resumes after the clerk is on the ground. The person police say is the shooter then calmly grabs what appear to be several tobacco products from behind the counter before walking out of the store.

On the way out, the person sees a couple walking in, has a brief conversation with them and then leaves, according to police. The interaction was not included in the video.

Police said the couple told them they did not know the man had been shot and did not want to get involved so they didn’t call 911. According to the video, police do not plan to press any charges against the couple.

The clerk was unconscious behind the counter of the EZ Mart at the 100 block of East Bardin Road for about an hour after the shooting before someone called 911, Arlington police spokesman Christopher Cook said.

Still photos taken from the surveillance video, released by police on Sunday, show the suspect entering the store while wearing a mask with a graphic design or logo on the front.

The person is believed to have left the scene eastbound on Bardin, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

Police are asking the community for help in identifying the person in the video, believed to be a Black man with a slim build and long hair. The images show the person wearing a red cap, red jacket and black hoodie.

EZ Mart is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can provide police with information leading to identification, arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jennifer Rodriguez at 817-459-5650. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477). Those who provide information relating to the case may be eligible for a cash reward.

Police believe the incident occurred after another customer had just walked out of the store and are asking that person to come forward with any information he or she may have.

The family has set up a GoFundMe in hopes of getting assistance with funeral expenses. As of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, more than $11,000 had been donated.