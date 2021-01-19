Texas Politics

Rep. Ron Wright in quarantine, awaiting results of COVID test after possible exposure

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington, is awaiting the results of a COVID test after coming in contact with someone who was infected.
U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington, is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test after he said in a statement Tuesday he and several staff members were in contact with someone who tested positive.

Wright is in quarantine and will not be attending Wednesday’s presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, he said in the emailed statement.

He said he and the staff members were notified shortly after returning from Texas from the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump in Washington.

Wright, who will be watching from his home in Arlington, also said that he is praying for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris along with the country.

“As Ronald Reagan so accurately put it, ‘in the eyes of many in the world, this every-four-year ceremony we accept as normal is nothing less than a miracle,’” he said in the statement.

Wright was reelected as the congressman for Texas’ 6th district in November, beating out Democrat challenger Stephen Daniel.

