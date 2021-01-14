Plano-based Main Event Entertainment has a new chief operating officer

Plano’s Main Event Entertainment had a change in leadership Thursday as Tony Wehner took on the roll of the company’s chief operating officer, according to a news release.

Wehner, who has been COO of Bar Louie and chief executive officer of BigShots Golf, will take on responsibility for the customer experience for the 20 million people who visit a location each year, according to the release.

CEO Chris Morris said Main Event is excited Wehner is joining the executive team.

“His passion for the entertainment and hospitality industry is exactly what we were looking for in a leader, and his pedigree of building world-class teams is an asset we are very fortunate to be adding to our team as we enter 2021,” Morris said in the release.

Main Event is operating 39 of its 44 locations across 17 states, using rules meant to stop the spread of COVID to keep customers safe. The entertainment venue offers bowling, laser tag, billiards and a gaming gallery with 120 arcade games.