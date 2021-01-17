Arlington police searching for man who fatally shot convenience store clerk

A convenience store clerk in Arlington was shot and killed around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in an apparent robbery, according to Arlington police. They’re asking for anybody with information to reach out.

Police believe the clerk, a 30-year-old man, was unconscious behind the counter of the EZ Mart at the 100 block of East Bardin Road for about an hour after the shooting, spokesman Christopher Cook said.

When officers arrived, the man was found to have been shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have released photos of the person they believe to be the shooter.

Cook said the shooter appeared to steal some items from the store at gunpoint before shooting the clerk, who was not resisting the shooter or trying to fight.

Still photos taken from surveillance video show a person, who appeared to be wearing a mask with a graphic design or logo on the front, entering the store. Cook said the video shows that person take items from the store and then shoot the clerk before leaving.

Police are asking the community for help in identifying the person in the video, believed to be a Black man with a slim build and long hair. The images show the person wearing a red cap, red jacket and black hoodie.

He is believed to have left the scene eastbound on Bardin, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

Police believe the incident occurred after another customer had just walked out of the store and are asking that person to come forward with any information he or she may have.

EZ Mart is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can provide police with information leading to identification, arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jennifer Rodriguez at 817-459-5650. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477). Those who provide information relating to the case may be eligible for a cash reward.

Cook said this is not the type of homicide Arlington police are used to seeing, and the fact that it was a “stranger killing” makes the case more difficult and more disturbing.

In 2020, Arlington police investigated 23 murders and non-negligent manslaughter cases, according to the city website. Cook said most of them had something to do with drugs or domestic violence.

The victim will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after next of kin has been notified.