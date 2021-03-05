FBI: More arrests coming in North Texas for those involved in Capitol riot

Seventeen people from the North Texas area accused of being involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have been arrested, and more people are expected to be taken into custody in the coming days, an FBI official said Friday.

That total is one of the highest among FBI offices in the nation.

“It is troubling to me and concerning to watch images of the global symbol of democracy, the United States Capitol, overrun by extremists carrying racist and hateful symbols, and in some instances malicious intent,” said Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno of FBI’s Dallas office on Friday during a meeting with news agencies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More than 300 people from across the country have been arrested by the FBI and accused of the violent intrusion.

On Jan. 6, a joint session of Congress convened to certify the vote count of the Electoral College declaring President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump supporters claimed at the time that then President Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential election in November was fraudulent, a position that is not supported by evidence.

At about 2 p.m. on that day, Trump supporters forced their way through and over barricades and officers of the U.S. Capitol to get inside of the building, according to the affidavits filed against some of those arrested.

Local, state and federal authorities have received more than 200,000 tips as to the identity of the suspects in the Capitol.

“My office is working very hard to identify and hold accountable anyone who we can identify that came from this area or who is in this area who participated in that attack,” DeSarno said. “We will continue to dedicate all necessary resources.”

DeSarno said domestic terrorists are presenting authorities a challenge because of the volume of people involved.

The FBI official said they have diverted resources in the FBI-Dallas office to focus on domestic terrorists.

“Many of those arrested are not fringe types. They are the mainstream of society,” DeSarno said. “They were radicalized to a point where they mobilized and committed federal crimes.”

As of Friday, DeSarno noted the government and media remain the targets for those people inspired to commit violence.

At the same time, the FBI official said authorities must continue to investigate international terrorist attacks in this country, pointing out two attacks on military bases in the past year.