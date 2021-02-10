The Colony man assaulted officer in Capitol riot, authorities allege as he is arrested

A resident of The Colony assaulted a police officer last month during the U.S. Capitol riot and was arrested Wednesday, according to a WFAA-TV report that cited FBI officials.

Daniel Caldwell was arrested at his workplace in Richardson, according to WFAA-TV, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner.

The television station reported that Caldwell was charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Other information about the case was not available.