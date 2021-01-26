Burleson man smoked inside Capitol, wore ‘Murder The Media’ shirt during riot, FBI says

A Burleson man who posed for photographs inside the U.S. Capitol during the riot there three weeks ago was arrested on Tuesday, authorities said.

Nicholas DeCarlo, 30, appears with another man in a photo that shows them in front of a door inside the Capitol, according to a FBI special agent’s account that is attached to a criminal complaint. The phrase “murder the media” was etched on the door.

DeCarlo wore a “murder the media” shirt and hat while posing in front of the door. He said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that he was inside the Capitol building.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia charged DeCarlo with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority, obstructing or impeding any official proceeding and parading or demonstrating on Capitol grounds.

The riot occurred on Jan. 6 during a joint session of Congress convened to certify the electoral college vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Some people in the crowd forced their way into the Capitol by breaking windows and assaulting U.S. Capitol police officers.