With Capitol selfie, Richardson man wrote ‘wanted to incriminate myself a little lol’

A Richardson man who in online posts described participating in the riot earlier this month at the U.S. Capitol has been charged in U.S. District Court in connection with the intrusion.

Garett Miller, who attached photographs and video of his experience to the posts, was arrested on Wednesday. A detention hearing, to determine whether he will be held in custody or released before the case is resolved, is scheduled on Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’ Office for the District of Columbia charged Miller, 34, with four crimes: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstructing or impeding any official proceeding and certain acts during civil disorder.

Some people in the crowd forced their way into the Capitol by breaking windows and by assaulting U.S. Capitol police officers.

The riot occurred on Jan. 6 during a joint session of Congress convened to certify the Electoral College vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Miller posted to Twitter a video from inside the Capitol, according to a Department of Homeland Security special agent’s account in a statement attached to a criminal complaint. The video, posted on Jan. 6 at 6:56 p.m., is 14 seconds long and pans across a crowd that is inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda and waving flags.

On Jan. 11, 2021, Miller posted to Facebook a photo of himself with another person inside the Capitol Rotunda, according to the special agent’s account.

Miller posted a selfie to his Facebook account in which he is inside the Capitol building. A person commented, “bro you got in?! Nice!”

“Just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol,” Miller replied.

Surveillance video recording inside the Capitol shows Miller in the Capitol Rotunda at 2:46 p.m., according to the special agent’s account.

Miller telegraphed his plan in a Jan. 2 Facebook post. “I am about to drive across the country for this trump [expletive]. On Monday . . . Some crazy [expletive] going to happen this week. Dollar might collapse. . . . civil war could start . . .not sure what to do in DC.”

In a tweet responding to a person who wrote that people in the Capitol were “paid infiltrators,” Miller replied:

“Nah we stormed it. We where [sic] gentle. We where [sic] unarmed. We knew what had to be done. A beautiful soul was lost today. We must know her name. She will not be forgotten.”