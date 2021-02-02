Lead organizer of rally before Capitol riot is using Fort Worth address to raise money

A man with Fort Worth ties who helped organize the rally that preceded the Capitol riot is asking supporters to send him money to a UPS box on Golden Triangle Boulevard after he was banned from major social media platforms.

Ali Alexander, 35, was a leader of the 2020 “Stop the Steal” movement, which spread false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Alexander attended Keller High School and has lived in Fort Worth, but his whereabouts following the Capitol riot are unknown.

The day before the Jan. 6 riot, Alexander was captured on video leading chants outside the U.S. Capitol, including one in which he raised his fist and yelled, “Victory or death!” He has been linked to far-right extremists and key figures in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

In a video posted to his social media, he said he “was the person who came up with the Jan. 6 idea” along with three congressmen.

“We four schemed up a maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting,” he says in the video, which was deleted from his social media but reposted on Twitter.

In interviews before the Jan. 6 “March to Save America” rally, Alexander pushed the idea that the right-wing movement was fighting against a common enemy that wanted to kill and enslave its followers. He suggested the solution was to fight — “to punch the left in the nose,” “do brave acts,” and “have vengeance if we have traitors,” according to interviews tracked and collected by Media Matters.

He coordinated planning for the rally with Caroline Wren, a Trump fundraiser, according to the Wall Street Journal. He also continues to sell merchandise on Gumroad, including mugs and T-shirts with his face on them.

In November, Alexander attended election protests in Austin alongside radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and claimed to have organized the armed protest in Maricopa County, Arizona, where volunteers were counting votes on Nov. 5.

Alexander’s accounts on PayPal and Venmo have been suspended, as well as his Twitter. He has been banned from Facebook, where he was one of the organizers of the “Stop the Steal” Facebook group, according to Politico.

A donation campaign on the Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo asks for money for the “protection and team” for Ali. On Jan. 15, a post signed by Alexander said he could no longer access the GiveSendGo donations, and instead asked people to mail checks to the UPS store in Fort Worth.

A spokeswoman said UPS is investigating and will work with local agencies if needed.

“The UPS Store condemns the violence at the U.S. Capitol,” a statement from UPS said. “We provide business services for many thousands of customers across the country, but have no direct affiliation with those businesses and are not privy to their interests. However, The UPS Store strictly abides by all local, state and federal laws and regulations, and our customers must do the same to maintain their service.”

The Fort Worth connection of Alexander’s fundraiser was first publicized Monday on Twitter by author and political activist Don Winslow.

Alexander has not been charged in connection with the riot. Asked about Alexander, the FBI said it can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.

The Star-Telegram was not able to reach Alexander, and a number associated with him went to voicemail.

He has given contradicting statements about his support of violence at the Capitol.

In an interview posted on Jan. 6, he gestured toward the massive crowd of people behind him and said he did not “disavow” or “denounce” what was going on.

“It’s been completely peaceful, at least so far,” he said in the video. “And there are a couple of agitators that I obviously don’t endorse, but this is completely peaceful.”

The video was posted at 4:45 p.m., after people had already stormed the Capitol. Five people died in the assault.

In a video Alexander shared to Twitter after Jan. 6, he said he “did not incite anything.”

However, in a 24-minute monologue live-streamed on Jan. 10, Alexander warned of future plans and violence.

“Our enemies will feel hell and be delivered there by angels,” he says in the video, portions of which were posted to Twitter.

“When I do unleash the plan, I will unleash ...” Alexander says, then stares at the camera silently for seven seconds.

“I will unleash a legion of angels to bring hell to my enemies,” he continues.

Alexander’s Fort Worth ties

Alexander lived in a house in far north Fort Worth in the 2000s, according to public records. A woman identified as his mother in court documents sold the house in 2013 and bought another Fort Worth home soon after. Alexander was arrested three times by Fort Worth police in 2007 on theft and credit card charges, and received probation, court records show.

A November 2020 profile on Alexander by the Louisiana news website Bayou Brief reported that he was living in Texas. Lamar White Jr., who wrote the profile, met Alexander when he moved to Louisiana in 2014 and worked on political campaigns. He has written several pieces about Alexander.

He described Alexander as a “keyboard warrior.”

“But he definitely knows a lot of dangerous folks,” White said.

Alexander’s Facebook account was deactivated after the social media platform banned him, but screenshots of the account show records of his time in Dallas-Fort Worth. He was on the debate team at Keller High, according to his social media and a 2008 Dallas Morning News story. He attended the University of North Texas, although he did not graduate from there.

He was Facebook friends with Sen. Ted Cruz’s personal account.

‘Stop the Steal’ roots and Capitol attack

While “Stop the Steal” became connected with the 2020 election, Roger Stone started the campaign in 2016 during the presidential primaries, according to CNN. Stone’s 40-month prison sentence for obstructing a congressional investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was commuted by President Donald Trump in July.

In 2018, Alexander joined up with Stone and the “Stop the Steal” campaign during the 2018 midterms in Florida. Around that time, Alexander also changed his name — his birth name is Ali Akbar, according to Salon.

In September, Alexander said he was “thinking about bringing Stop the Steal out of retirement” in a video he circulated on social media.

“In the next coming days, we are going to build the infrastructure to stop the steal,” he said in the Periscope video.