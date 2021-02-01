Denton Proud Boy arrested, seen on video inside Capitol wearing MAGA hat, FBI says

Daniel Goodwyn, 32, of Corinth, Texas, stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and was arrested Friday, according to the FBI. He is a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys. Criminal complaint

A Denton County man who is a self-proclaimed Proud Boy stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and was arrested Friday, according to the FBI.

Daniel Goodwyn, 32, posted about the insurrection on social media and showed up on the livestream of Anthime Gionet, a well-known neo-Nazi known also as “Baked Alaska.” On the video, Goodwyn is shown inside the Capitol building in a MAGA hat and dark sunglasses, according to a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia federal district court.

Goodwyn is charged with entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

On Gionet’s livestream, Goodwyn said his name before he was forced out of the building by a Capitol Police officer, the complaint says. He called the officer an “oathbreaker” and yelled for others to get the officer’s badge number, according to the FBI.

Daniel Goodwyn, 32, of Corinth stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and was arrested Friday, according to the FBI. He is a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys. United States District Court for the District of Columbia Criminal Complaint

Goodwyn’s social media revealed evidence of his role at the Capitol, the FBI said in the criminal complaint, which included screenshots of his Twitter and Instagram accounts. On Instagram, he shared another person’s video of the Capitol riot and wrote, “I didn’t break or take anything but I went inside for a couple of minutes.”

While he was at the Capitol riot, he messaged someone on Instagram to say, “Tell your dad if he doesn’t want his gun I can find some folks who will,” the complaint says.

Goodwyn is a San Francisco freelance web developer who posted conspiracy theories about COVID-19 on social media, according to the SFGATE. He was arrested and cited in San Francisco in September for not wearing a mask, Goodwyn said in a video of himself posted to Youtube.