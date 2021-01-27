Haltom City police make arrests in murder of Uber Eats delivery driver Ryan Graham

Police have made arrests in the murder of a Haltom City Uber Eats driver, according to an email from police.

Information on the arrests will be released Thursday morning, according to the email.

Ryan Graham, 31, was delivering food for Uber Eats when she was killed at the apartment complex in the 4200 block of Northern Cross Boulevard in Haltom City on Saturday, according to police and a GoFundMe in Graham’s name.

A resident at the apartment complex reported to police around 9:30 that he found Graham with severe trauma in the breezeway in front of his home at the complex. She died at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified Graham as Ryan Munsie, which is her maiden name. Bailey Ables, a friend of Graham’s, told the Star-Telegram that Graham may not have made a legal change to her name.

Graham, a mother of three, is being remembered for her love for family, TikTok videos she made with them, a Facebook group dedicated to couponing and Graham Handmade — a craft company in which she customized tumblers.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. Staff writer Kaley Johnson contributed to this report.