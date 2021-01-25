Mother of three delivering for Uber Eats killed in Haltom City; police investigating

Ryan Graham, 31, was delivering food for Uber Eats Saturday night in Haltom City. She was found in the breezeway of an apartment with severe trauma and died. Police are searching for anyone with information about her death. Bailey Ables

Haltom City police are searching for the person responsible for the death of a woman who was found at an apartment complex on Saturday night.

Ryan Graham, 31, was delivering food for Uber Eats at the apartment complex in the 4200 block of North Haltom City on Saturday, according to police and a GoFundMe in Graham’s name. A resident of the apartment complex called police at about 9:30 p.m. and said he found Graham with severe trauma in the breezeway in front of his home at the Northern Cross Apartments.

Graham died at the scene. She had three children, ages 5, 10 and 11, and was married three years ago, according to her friend, Bailey Ables.

“She was always having a good time, making people laugh and was generous and kind,” Ables said. “She was just a really good person.”

Ables and Graham met when they worked at Wendy’s together seven years ago. Graham would make her coworkers laugh by popping off jokes in the middle of a rush, or she and Ables would sneak back to the freezer to talk.

Ables ordained Graham’s wedding in 2017 when she married Cameron Graham. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified Graham as Ryan Munsie, which is her maiden name. Ables was not sure if Ryan had officially changed her last name or not.

Graham and her family liked to make TikTok videos together. She ran a large Facebook group about couponing and founded Graham Handmade — a craft company in which she customized tumblers.

“I’m still kind of in shock,” Ables said. “I hadn’t seen her in a little while. It hasn’t really hit me yet. The whole situation, I’’m just more confused and wondering why more than anything.”

Crime Stoppers Tarrant County has issued a $1,250 reward for information that leads to an arrest for the person or people responsible for Graham’s death. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers Tarrant County at 817-469-8477 or the detective assigned to the case, Corporal Miller, at 817-222-7027.

Ables encouraged anyone who saw something Saturday, even if it seems small, to reach out to police.

Tips can also be submitted online through Crime Stoppers Tarrant County at www.469tips.com or through mobile app by downloading P3 Tips.

Graham’s cause of death is not being released by police for investigative purposes, Haltom City police said.

In a press release, police also reminded everyone, “especially delivery drivers,” to be vigilant in their surroundings in everyday activities and when in unfamiliar areas. The department reminded people to call the police to report any suspicious people or suspicious activities.