Police investigating homicide at Haltom City apartments

Police are investigating the death of a woman in Haltom City. Dreamstime via TNS

Haltom City police are investigating the death of a woman Saturday night at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Northern Cross Boulevard, according to a news release.

A resident called police around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, saying woman was found in the breezeway of Northern Cross Apartments with severe trauma, according to the release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will release the name of the deceased after the family has been notified.

