Two men shot while walking in southeast Fort Worth neighborhood; home hit by gunfire

Two men were shot and wounded Sunday night while walking in a Fort Worth neighborhood, police said.

Fort Worth police officers also located a home that had been struck by gunfire in the area, but no one in the residence was injured.

The two men who suffered gunshot wounds to their legs were taken to a local hospital.

The shooting occurred just before 9:45 p.m. Sunday at Ramey Avenue and Lucas Drive in southeast Fort Worth.

The men told Fort Worth police they were walking when they were shot, each hit in the leg.

Fort Worth police did not release any other information.