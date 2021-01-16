Man shoots woman in Fort Worth, security guards shoot him, police say; both critical

A man shot a woman in northwest Fort Worth early Saturday possibly following a domestic argument and security guards shot him, police said. Both were in critical condition.

A man shot at a woman during a domestic dispute early Saturday at a northwest Fort Worth business, striking her critically in the upper torso, and security guards shot at the man, police said.

He, too, was struck in the upper torso. He and the woman were both in critical condition Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of North Main Street around 5 a.m. Saturday, after a caller reported there was a shooting but didn’t offer many details, according to Officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman. Police confirmed a man and a woman sustained critical gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The shooting was reported at a fashion accessories store, Gold Rush.

An argument between the man and woman possibly preceded the man shooting at the woman, Carter said. He shot at her, police said, and security guards at the location fired at the man.

The man and woman were being treated at the scene early Saturday, police said.

Carter wasn’t immediately able to provide an update on their condition.