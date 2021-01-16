Fort Worth
Man, woman seriously injured in shooting at south Fort Worth cabaret, police say
A man and a woman were seriously injured in a possibly gang-related shooting at a cabaret in south Fort Worth in the early morning hours Saturday, police said.
The department detained several people, according to Officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman. But the department didn’t immediately announce any arrests or charges.
Units responded to the B.T. Cabaret, in the 8700 block of the South Freeway, around 3:05 a.m. More than 20 units were dispatched to the reported shooting through the morning, according to a police call log.
Officers confirmed a man and a woman were shot, police said. They were taken to hospitals in serious condition.
The gang unit is investigating the shooting.
