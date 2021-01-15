Fire destroys apartment building, displaces 36 residents in east Fort Worth complex

A major fire aided by strong north winds destroyed a three-story apartment building Thursday afternoon in far east Fort Worth, injuring a firefighter and displacing 36 residents, fire officials said.

No residents were injured in the blaze at the Palo Alto Apartments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

About 80 firefighters were on the scene Thursday afternoon, battling the blaze for more than three hours before it was under control.

The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Great Oak Road on the Fort Worth/Euless border.

Initially, arriving firefighters saw light smoke coming from the three-story apartment building and later discovered fire in the walls, fire officials said.

The fire then raged through the building before firefighters got it under control about 5 p.m. Thursday.

A wind advisory was in effect Thursday afternoon in Tarrant County as north winds were at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, fire officials said.

Red Cross officials are providing assistance to residents displaced by the fire.