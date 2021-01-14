Strong winds drive major fire at east Fort Worth apartment complex, firefighters say

Firefighters were on the scene of a major fire being driven by strong north winds Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in far east Fort Worth.

One firefighter has suffered a minor injury in the blaze.

There were no other reports of injuries at the fire scene.

Firefighters responded to the call about 1:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Great Oak Road.

The fire was at a three-story apartment building, Fort Worth fire officials said on social media.

A wind advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. for Tarrant County and other North Texas counties, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

North winds were at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

Fire officials said the strong winds and limited accessibility to the building were hampering firefighters. Residents were advised to avoid the area.