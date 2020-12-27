‘Dirty, dusty’ mulch fire in Fort Worth has burned for 15 hours, fire department says

A mulch fire that began in south Fort Worth after midnight on Sunday, producing towering orange flames and plumes of billowing black smoke, continues to burn around 15 hours later, according to the fire department.

Firefighters have been keeping a perimeter around the four stacks of burning mulch, which are around 40 feet high and 300 yards long, department spokesman Kyle Clay said over the phone. There have been no reported injuries, he said, and the biggest danger with the fire is the ongoing smoke in the area that could pose a risk for people with respiratory issues.

The blaze was reported between midnight and 1 a.m. at Living Earth in the 6200 block of Salt Road, where Clay said the company operates piles of of public waste and compostable debris. Firefighters have responded to many mulch fires in the past, he said, mainly because the mulch is decomposing, meaning it can generate a lot of heat heat, and also flammable. “All of a sudden you’ll have fires initiate,” Clay said.

Crews responding to the fire in the early morning hours of Sunday encountered a large and dramatic fire, bolstered by whipping winds. Dust hung in the air, and there was an orange glow.

“They are very dirty, dusty, nasty fires to fight,” Clay said. “Really what we’re doing out there is just letting the fire consume itself.”

As of the late afternoon on Sunday, Clay said the fire was still burning but contained, with flames far smaller than those that raged hours earlier. He didn’t have a clear estimate on when the fire could dissipate, noting they usually take a while.

The fire department was bringing fresh crews to the scene every two hours in the early morning. Firefighters would spray water if there were hot spots around the perimeter, mainly focused on making sure the perimeter didn’t break. They had to face the dust that made it hard to see.

Clay said the photos taken by the department photographer made it look as if they were fighting a volcano.

“Mulch fires are never fun, but they make great photos,” he said.

There were six firefighters still on the scene as of the late afternoon, maintaining the line around the fire.

It’s unclear what started the fire, but Clay said it was most likely a natural cause.