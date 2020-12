A man was critically injured Wednesday in a commercial structure fire on Woodward Street, according to fire officials.

No other injuries have been reported.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 11 a.m. in the 900 block of Woodward St.

Fire officials have not yet released other information on the fire or the person injured.

The blaze is under investigation.

