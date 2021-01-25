Fort Worth has chosen a new police chief to replace Ed Kraus. Here’s who got the job

Fort Worth Deputy Police Chief Neil Noakes will be the department’s new chief following Ed Kraus’ retirement, according to two sources familiar with the decision.

A formal announcement will be made at 3 p.m. Monday by City Manager David Cooke.

Noakes helped research and develop the city’s VIP Fort Worth program, which employs ex-gang members and cons to stop gang violence before it happens. Noakes acknowledged in August that the city can’t arrest its way out of crime.

In his cover letter, Noakes wrote candidly about how police need to build relationships in diverse communities.

“I believe we need innovative leadership and genuine engagement with the citizens we serve,” he wrote. “Officers must be inspired to reject the notion that societal issues are not our problem. We have a duty to address the generational neglect that has occurred in undeserved communities and become part of the solution.”

Noakes wrote that it’s now the time to break through barriers between police and the people they serve and he chose to step up to lead that effort.

He also wrote about the low morale of being a police officer in the current climate but said that he’s seen the opposite in Fort Worth officers and instead sees a group of men and women who are committed to being more socially conscious.

“Those are qualities we must continue to cultivate in our department and emphasize as we recruit, hire and train our next generation of leaders,” he wrote.

