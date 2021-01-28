Hurst woman slain in apartment on day she had once set for her wedding, warrant says

Before he was accused of killing her, Anthony Young was reportedly angry that his girlfriend, Laurel Schick, had at one time had $20,000, but the bank account had been drained down to only $2,000.

That was because the two of them were spending $300 to $400 a day doing “crack” and “speed,” according to a warrant.

The two had met at Narcotics Anonymous, been engaged and a wedding date was set for last weekend, but it was called off.

Instead, the two did drugs on Friday night, and by Sunday morning, the 65-year-old Schick lay dead under a couch in her Hurst apartment with lines of blood all over her body, the victim of a savage attack, according to the warrant obtained on Thursday by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Her body was found Monday morning after Hurst police went to her apartment on a welfare check.

Young, 43, was arrested on Wednesday and accused of murder, a crime he told police at times he was unsure ever happened..

During an interview with detectives, at times, Young “appeared to have no sympathy, care or sadness in that fact Schick was dead,” according to the warrant.

Family members told police that Young had told them that Schick was dead or “either that or she OD’ed and that she was laying under the couch.”

The warrant written by Hurst Detective Kevin Meador also provided these details on the crime:

Laurel Schick had been drug free for 11 years until June 2020. On the day of that anniversary, she and Young used illegal drugs.

The two dated, got engaged to be married and set a date of Jan. 23, 2021, but the wedding was later called off. The couple continued living together in her Hurst apartment.

A friend told detectives that a week before she was killed, Young had hit Schick, something he had never done before, according to the warrant.

Schick had received $20,000 from her company, and she had spent at least $10,000 on Young, buying him drugs and a handgun, the warrant stated.

An apartment resident later told authorities that she heard a man and a woman yelling at each other sometime between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday. The screaming was coming from Schick’s apartment.

“I will mess up/destroy your life,” the apartment resident said she heard the man say.

The apartment resident also said it sounded like tables and glass were being thrown in the apartment. The arguing stopped at about 2 p.m. Saturday.

The resident said she later saw Young leave in Schick’s car, leaving his pickup truck in the parking lot of the Hurst complex.

Young told police that he left his pickup truck at the complex because it was disabled. He said he drove to a crack house off Loop 820 and Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth and used drugs.

He passed out in his car and eventually drove to relatives in Mansfield, where he slept some more.

Hurst police received a welfare check call shortly before 9 a.m. Monday from one of Young’s relatives. The relative said Young and Schick were heavy drug addicts, and that Young had left her unconscious at their Hurst apartment.

Police went to the The Arts Apartments at Park Place, 604 Arcadia St. in Hurst, and discovered Schick’s body. Officers also found broken furniture, shattered glass and a gray couch in the living room which was later described in a report as the “aftermath of a very violent physical fight.”

Schick died from “sharp and blunt force injuries,” according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.