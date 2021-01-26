Woman’s body discovered in Hurst apartment; police are investigating death

Hurst police are investigating after they found the body of a 65-year-old woman in an apartment on Monday.

Neither the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office nor Hurst police had released on Tuesday night the cause or manner of Laurel Schick’s death.

Hurst police were called about 8:45 a.m. Monday to check on the welfare of a resident of the Arts at Park Place Apartments in the 600 block of Arcadia Street and found Schick’s body.

Police did not release other information about the death.