Crime

Woman’s body discovered in Hurst apartment; police are investigating death

Hurst police are investigating after they found the body of a 65-year-old woman in an apartment on Monday.
Hurst police are investigating after they found the body of a 65-year-old woman in an apartment on Monday. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives

Police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman whose body they found on Monday in her Hurst apartment.

Neither the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office nor Hurst police had released on Tuesday night the cause or manner of Laurel Schick’s death.

Hurst police were called about 8:45 a.m. Monday to check on the welfare of a resident of the Arts at Park Place Apartments in the 600 block of Arcadia Street and found Schick’s body.

Police did not release other information about the death.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service