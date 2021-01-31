Semi truck fatally hits man who fell into street during fight, Arlington police say

A man died after he fell into the road during a fight and was hit by a tractor trailer Saturday night, Arlington police said.

Two men were physically fighting on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of East Abram Street at 8:47 p.m. One of the men fell into the roadway in front of a commercial truck tractor and tanker trailer. The semi-truck hit the man. The driver initially stopped and checked on him, then drove away.

While officers were at the crash site, the driver came back and was interviewed by detectives. Police said video surveillance shows the man was not intentionally pushed into oncoming traffic, and no charges have been filed against the driver.

Investigators will consult with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office on the case, Arlington police said.

The man’s identity had not been released as of Sunday afternoon.