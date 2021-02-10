23-year-old murder suspect arrested in Fort Worth shooting case

A 23-year-old Fort Worth man was in custody Wednesday and accused in the shooting death of another man during a fight near a convenience store in east Fort Worth.

Jail records identified the suspect as Jorje Jimenez, who was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

Jimenez faces a murder charge in the shooting death of 31-year-old Yavier Lee of Fort Worth on Jan. 31.

Lee was shot outside a QuikTrip gas station in east Fort Worth, police said. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the store, 6601 Brentwood Stair Road.

Fort Worth police said there was a possible fight between two men that led to the shooting.

Police did not release any other details.