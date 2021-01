Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon outside a QuikTrip in east Fort Worth. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was shot outside a QuikTrip on Sunday afternoon in east Fort Worth, police said.

There was a heavy police presence outside the gas station at 6601 Brentwood Stair Road. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m., according to scanner reports.

As of 4 p.m., police did not release details about the man’s condition.