Authorities identify victims in two separate weekend homicides in east Fort Worth

Authorities on Tuesday released the names of two men killed in separate homicides in Fort Worth on Sunday.

Yavier Kwami Lee, 31, of Fort Worth died at John Peter Smith Hospital on Sunday, just hours after being shot on Brentwood Stair Road, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

The second victim has been identified as Charles Floyd Peters Jr., 30, who died at the same hospital just minutes after he was shot on Oakland Bend Drive in Fort Worth, the website stated.

Lee died from a gunshot wound to his chest, while Peters suffered a gunshot wound to his head, according to the medical examiner’s website.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shootings.

The first killing occurred when a man, later identified as Yavier Lee, was shot outside a QuikTrip gas station on Sunday afternoon in east Fort Worth, police said.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday near the store, 6601 Brentwood Stair Road, according to scanner reports.

Fort Worth police said there was a possible fight between two men that led to the shooting.

The second killing happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Oakland Bend Drive.

When they arrived, officers found a man, later identified as Charles Floyd Peters Jr., with a gunshot to his upper body.

Fort Worth police did not release any other details on the Oakland Bend Drive shooting.