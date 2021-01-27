18-year-old fatally stabbed his mother in Benbrook, ‘but we don’t why,’ police say

Authorities said an 18-year-old fatally stabbed his mother in her Benbrook apartment about two weeks ago. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Authorities have determined an 18-year-old Benbrook man killed his mother about two weeks ago by repeatedly stabbing her, though a motive or an explanation for the violence has eluded investigators.

Beunca Dunn, 37, died on the evening of Jan. 12 of “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled her death a homicide. A neighbor found her inside of her apartment in the 9500 block of Westpark Drive around 4:50 p.m. with what Benbrook police described as severe injuries. Medics took her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Her son, Tyquan Dunn, was arrested on a murder charge later that night in a park close to the apartment, police said. Evidence linked him to the homicide.

Benbrook police didn’t initially describe the manner in which Tyquan allegedly killed his mother, only saying she suffered serious injuries. A Fort Worth police call log, however, indicated city officers were dispatched to assist with a stabbing call in the nearby suburb.

There’s no evidence to suggest anyone was responsible outside of Tyquan, Sgt. Michael Mullinax, a Benbrook police spokesperson, wrote in an email this week. Tyquan didn’t answer an investigator’s questions about the crime, Mullinax said.

“I understand there is a question of why this happened,” he said, “but unfortunately, we don’t know why Mr. Dunn did this to his mother.”

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case against Tyquann.

Tyquan, as of Wednesday, was in the Tarrant County Corrections Center, jail records show. His bond is set at $150,000.