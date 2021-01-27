Arlington off-duty police officer pistol-whipped by suspects in store parking lot

An off-duty Arlington police officer was pistol-whipped Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a convenience store just after getting out of his car, Arlington police said.

Arlington police spokesman Lt. Christopher Cook said the officer “is going to be OK.” He had visible injuries to his face and the top of his head, but did not need to be taken to a hospital.

Authorities were searching for four suspects in the attack.

No other injuries were reported in the robbery, which occurred just before 7:30 a.m. outside a Quik Trip store at 900 E. Division St. in Arlington.

The officer was in his own personal car when he stopped at the store after he got off work, which was about 7 a.m., Cook said in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“He apparently was still in the parking lot when the suspects approached him,” Cook said.

The officer was still in uniform at the time of the attack.

“He may have been wearing a jacket, so the suspects may not have seen his uniform,” Cook said.

The suspects stole several personal items from the off-duty officer, Cook said.

Numerous patrol cars converged on the scene after the attack.

Arlington police are attempting to obtain store surveillance video of the attack. No detailed description of the suspects has been released.