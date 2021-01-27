Robber forgets skull ski mask, leaves, but returns in Texas holdup, police say

Mesquite police have an accused robber’s photograph, they just don’t know who he is.

And so, Mesquite police appealed for help on Wednesday to identify a robber who initially forgot his mask, but returned with a skull ski mask to rob a person on Jan. 24.

Mesquite police released photographs of the suspect on Wednesday in hope that someone would recognize him and call police.

The photos came from a camera system on the victim’s car.

The robbery occurred just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 24 in the 600 block of Little Bend in Mesquite.

Initially, the accused robber without the mask approached the car, but left.

Seconds later, the video from the car showed that the same man returned, but he was wearing the skull ski mask.

He brandished a handgun and demanded money from the victim.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket with gray sleeves and gray Hollister brand sweatpants with the word “Hollister” on the left leg.

Anyone with information on the case should call Mesquite police at 972-285-6336 or Investigator Renfrow at 972-329-8301 or crenfrow@mesquitepolice.org.