Video shows possible witnesses to Jan. 9 murder near downtown Fort Worth

Police asked for help Wednesday to identify possible witnesses in a January 9 murder in southeast Fort Worth.

Detectives released a video of people driving down a street who authorities say may have seen the fatally shooting of 23-year-old Rashad Johnson.’

No one has been arrested in the case.

The witnesses are in a silver Dodge Charger, 2011 to 2014 model.

Initially, a police report indicated that officers responded to a shooting call just after 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 in the 900 block of East Cannon Street.

A caller reported a cousin had been shot, according to a police call log.

But police now say the shooting occurred on the night of Jan. 9 on East Cannon near the downtown area. Johnson died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to a ruling by officials at the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone who recognizes the car or the people, or has information on the homicide should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4382.