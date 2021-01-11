Man found shot to death in neighborhood near downtown Fort Worth area, police say

A man was shot to death early Monday in a neighborhood just southeast of the downtown area, according to Fort Worth police and reports.

The man was was pronounced dead at the scene and his name had not been released by authorities.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call just after 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of E. Cannon St.

A caller reported a cousin had been shot, according to a police call log.

Patrol officers located the body of a man once they arrived on the scene.

Fort Worth police did not release any other details on the shooting.