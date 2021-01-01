20-year-old Forest Hill man identified as victim in Fort Worth homicide case

A 20-year-old Forest Hill man has been identified as the victim of a Fort Worth homicide in a residential neighborhood, according to a police report and officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An unconscious man was found Wednesday in the 3900 block of Knox Street, and officials with the medical examiner’s office ruled he died from gunshot wounds to his chest and arm.

The victim was identified as Mario Medina, who was pronounced dead at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday on Knox Street.

Fort Worth police responded to a report of an unconscious person on the front porch of a home on Knox Street.

A MedStar crew and police arrived and found the body of the man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to a police report.

The report noted that the man later, identified as Mario Medina, did not live at the Fort Worth home.

Fort Worth police did not release any other information on the crime or if anyone had been arrested in the case.