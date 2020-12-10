Dallas man accused of fatally shooting rapper Mo3 on busy highway, police say

A Dallas man was in custody Thursday and accused in the murder last month of rapper Mo3, who was shot to death on a busy highway in the middle of the day.

Kewon Dontrell White, 22, was arrested Wednesday by federal authorities and Dallas police in an Oak Cliff neighborhood in Dallas.

White is accused of shooting to death Melvin Noble, also known as Mo3, on Nov. 11 on the R.L. Thornton Freeway in Dallas. Witness told authorities Mo3 was in a vehicle on the freeway when a man armed with a rifle got out of his car, fired several rounds at the victim and then reentered his car and drove away.

Mo3 was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

White was arrested after Dallas police released photos of the suspect on the freeway and a witness provided information on the armed gunman.

Dallas police did not release any information on a motive for the homicide.

White also was charged with one federal count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Dallas shooting occurred at about 11:56 a.m. on Nov. 11 on South R.L. Thornton Freeway.

Mo3 was in a vehicle traveling northbound on the freeway when at some point his vehicle stopped. A suspect in a nearby car got out of his vehicle and opened fire at Mo3.

In the federal case, authorities discovered a 9 mm pistol on White in late November, according to court documents. White fled on a dirt bike and then on foot.

One of White’s affiliates also has been taken into custody and faces a federal charge. Devin Maurice Brown, 27, of Dallas was arrested on Nov. 19 at his home in Oak Cliff in Dallas.

Brown was charged with one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

A criminal complaint against Brown indicated a stolen AK-47 was found in Brown’s closet during a search of his home. Authorities also discovered a bottle of methamphetamine, “K2” and $3,200 in cash in his home.