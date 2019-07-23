Tarrant County jury now deliberating punishment for rapper Tay-K

Rapper Tay-K found guilty of murder Rapper Tay-K 47, given name Taymor McIntyre, was found guilty of murder for his part in a home invasion that left Ethan Walker dead. He was also found guilty of aggravated robbery in connection with the robbery & shooting of Zachary Beloate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rapper Tay-K 47, given name Taymor McIntyre, was found guilty of murder for his part in a home invasion that left Ethan Walker dead. He was also found guilty of aggravated robbery in connection with the robbery & shooting of Zachary Beloate.

The fate of Tay-K 47 is now in the hands of a Tarrant County jury.

The jury began deliberating punishment for the rapper, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

McIntyre was convicted Friday of murder and three aggravated robbery charges related to a 2016 home invasion in Mansfield that left Ethan Walker, 21, dead and his roommate, Zachary Beloate, wounded.

McIntyre faces five to 99 years or life on each conviction.

The punishment phase of the trial focused largely on McIntyre’s behavior while in jail awaiting trial and on his alleged involvement in an Arlington robbery that left 65-year-old Skip Pepe severely injured.

The Arlington robbery occurred in May 2017, months after McIntyre cut off his ankle monitor and fled authorities while on house detainment in the Mansfield murder case.

On Monday, defense attorneys called a 21-year-old woman who said McIntyre was with her and friends in Austin on the day the Arlington robbery occurred. The attorneys introduced as evidence the receipt from the Airbnb rental home where the group said they stayed as well as two photographs and a video.

Jeff Kearney, McIntyre’s defense attorney, asked jurors to disregard the Arlington aggravated robbery when determining punishment. He reminded the jury they’re only allowed to consider bad conduct or another crime if they believe the state proved those acts beyond any reasonable doubt.

“There is no question that he was robbed, that he was injured, that he was knocked unconscious. We feel terrible about that,” Kearney said regarding Skip Pepe, later adding, “The problem is it wasn’t Taymor.”

Kearney reminded jurors that while Pepe testified Monday he was “100% certain” that McIntyre was the teen who attacked and robbed him, he wrote down that he was only 75% confident when he picked McIntyre out of a photo lineup.

Prosecutor Jim Hudson called into question the credibility of the testimony of the defense witness, questioning why the woman never mentioned the alibi or evidence to authorities so they could validate it.

Prosecutor Bill Vassar said whether the jury believes McIntyre robbed Pepe or whether jurors believe he was in Austin, a fugitive of the law drinking and doing drugs while partying in a hot tub, “they’re both bad form.”

Kearney told jurors that it was Megan Holt, an accomplice who testified earlier in the trial for the state, who played a major role in the planning and carrying out of the home invasion while McIntyre’s role had been minor.

Holt entered into a plea deal and agreed to testify against her co-conspirators in the home invasion in exchange for 20 years in prison and an aggravated robbery conviction.

“There is no principal reason why Taymor should get one day more than Megan Holt,” Kearney said.

Kearney asked the jurors to give McIntyre, whom he described as extremely talented with music, a sentence where he can see a way out and a way to improve himself and be a performer.

“He has a chance. Let’s not throw him away,” Kearney said. “He is worthy of redemption.”

Hudson said while Holt was cooperating with police and testifying against three accomplices, McIntyre was cutting off his ankle monitor and fleeing authorities and later picked up a new felony by possessing a cellphone while in jail.

“He should get more time than Megan Holt,” Hudson said.

Hudson said testimony from seven Tarrant County jailers gave jurors insight into McIntyre’s character.

“In short, we can’t control this guy. We can’t control him when he’s out in the streets and we can’t control him when he’s behind bars,” Hudson said.

He asked the jurors to punish McIntyre as “high as your conscious” will determine.

Vassar told jurors their verdict puts a price on McIntyre capitalizing, reveling and glorifying in Walker’s murder.

“Your verdict puts a price on a human life,” Vassar said. “When you come out here and you read that verdict, you are telling this family what their son’s life is worth.”