‘The kid nearly killed me’: Robbery victim, 67, testifies in Tay-K trial

Owney “Skip” Pepe was on his routine morning walk through Cravens Park in Arlington when the 65-year-old realized he wasn’t alone.

“I hear a faint voice from behind, ‘Give me your wallet,’” Pepe recalled of that morning on May 25, 2017.

When he turned around, Pepe testified Monday, he saw the teen who was sitting at the defense table, pointing at rapper Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre.

“He said, ‘Give me your wallet. I have a gun,’” Pepe said. “I looked over and sure enough he had a gun.”

In McIntyre’s hand, Pepe testified, the teen held a .38 caliber revolver sideways, pointed “steady as can be” toward Pepe’s head.

In shock, Pepe said he told the teen to “Get the hell out of here” and began to walk quickly to a nearby road, waving his bright yellow sweat rag and calling for help.

“The last thing I recall, I don’t think I got more than 10 feet from him, I felt like I got hit from behind. I remember going down and breaking my fall,” Pepe testified. “The next thing that came to me was me waking up on a stretcher and being asked questions by the paramedics, covered in blood.”

Pepe said he suffered bleeding on his brain, three fractured ribs and cuts and scrapes over his body. He testified he has never taken another walk since that day, has been diagnosed with post traumatic disorder, and now spends most of his time at home.

“It’s almost like I’m afraid now to be out unless I’m with a crowd,” Pepe said.

McIntyre was found guilty Friday of murder and three counts of aggravated robbery in connection with a June 2016 home invasion robbery that left Ethan Walker, 21, dead and his roommate, Zachary Beloate, wounded.

He faces five to 99 years or life in prison on each charge.

During the sentencing phase of the trial, which began Friday afternoon, prosecutors Jim Hudson and Bill Vassar called numerous members of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office to talk about disruptive behavior and repeated violations by McIntyre while he was an inmate in the Tarrant County Jail.

McIntyre is charged with aggravated robbery in connection with Pepe’s case, which has not yet gone to trial.

McIntyre is also charged with capital murder in Bexar County in the robbery and shooting death of a 23-year-old photographer in the parking lot of a San Antonio restaurant. Jurors have not been told about the pending San Antonio case.

Both crimes are alleged to have occurred after McIntyre cut of his ankle monitor while on house arrest in connection with the Mansfield capital murder and fled.

During his testimony Monday, Pepe, now 67, became visibly angry as defense attorney Reagan Wynn repeatedly questioned him whether he was 100% certain that it was McIntyre who robbed him.

“Yes, for the fifth time, yes,” an exasperated Pepe replied.

When later asked multiple questions by Wynn regarding what McIntyre was wearing during the robbery, Pepe got annoyed again. He said he had been focused on his robber’s face, not on what he wore.

“I did everything but take a selfie with that kid,” Pepe said. “This is like a dog and pony show. That’s what this is like. The kid nearly killed me.”

Wynn indicated there is video evidence that would show McIntyre was hundreds of miles away when Pepe was attacked.

Pepe asked aloud whether he or McIntyre was on trial here and told Wynn, “I hope the hell this doesn’t happen to one of your family members one day.”

“I certainly hope one of my family members doesn’t get accused of doing something they didn’t do.” Wynn replied.