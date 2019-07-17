Tay-K claimed to have swallowed pills, heard voices following capture in New Jersey

Rapper Tay-K on trial for capital murder during home invasion Rapper Tay-K 47, whose given name is Taymor McIntyre, is on trial for the capital murder of Ethan Walker during a botched home invasion. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery, but not guilty to the capital murder charge. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rapper Tay-K 47, whose given name is Taymor McIntyre, is on trial for the capital murder of Ethan Walker during a botched home invasion. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery, but not guilty to the capital murder charge.

After his capture in New Jersey, rapper Tay-K 47 claimed that he had swallowed a bottle of pills and that he was hearing voices, a fugitive investigator testified Wednesday morning in the teen’s capital murder trial.

Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, had been the subject of a nationwide manhunt after he cut off his ankle monitor in March 2017, just days before a hearing in which prosecutors were seeking to have him stand trial as an adult in connection with the deadly Mansfield home invasion.

While on the lam, McIntyre is accused of robbing and fatally shooting a San Antonio photographer and attacking and robbing a man at an Arlington park.

A Union County Sheriff fugitive investigator assigned to a US Marshal task force testified that McIntyre was arrested June 30, 2017, as he left an apartment in Elizabeth, New Jersey, after the task force received information he might be there.

Investigator George Gyure said before McIntyre could be booked into the juvenile detention center there, the teen told staff that he had swallowed a bottle of pills.

He was evaluated at a hospital but staff saw nothing wrong, Gyure said.

“After results came back, while we’re waiting, he advised the nurse or the doctor that he was hearing voices,” Gyure testified.

Gyure testified a psychiatric evaluation was then done on McIntyre. He was kept in the psych ward for about a day and half, with sheriff deputies keeping watch, before he was released and booked into the juvenile detention center.

McIntyre was 16 during a 2016 home invasion that left Ethan Walker, 21, dead and Walker’s roommate, Zachary Beloate, wounded.

He was later certified to stand trial as an adult. Now 19, his trial began this week.

After the jury was selected and sworn on Monday, McIntyre pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery by threats in connection with the home invasion. The victims were Walker’s girlfriend and another man who had been inside the Mansfield home.

But McIntyre pleaded not guilty to capital murder and another aggravated robbery count involving Beloate.

McIntyre’s defense attorneys contend McIntyre only participated in the robbery and had no idea that Latharian Merritt would go in and shoot Walker for no reason.

Prosecutors contend McIntyre should have anticipated that possibility.

Testimony Tuesday by another accomplice, Megan Holt, indicated McIntyre had recruited Merritt to take part in the robbery. She said that McIntyre had indicated to her that Merritt liked to shoot and that McIntyre had been present when Merritt remarked he was “trigger happy” as they planned the robbery.

In all, seven people were charged with capital murder. The six others have been convicted or taken plea deals.

Dr. Richard Fries, a Tarrant County deputy medical examiner, testified Wednesday morning that Walker was shot in the stomach. The bullet went through Walker’s aorta, stopping just before exiting his back.

Mansfield Detective Patrick Knotts testified Wednesday the investigation revealed Merritt had fired the .40-caliber shot that killed Walker and that Sean Robinson fired the .380-caliber shot that struck and wounded Beloate.

If convicted of capital murder, McIntyre would be automatically sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole after serving 40 years.

The rapper also has a pending capital murder charge in Bexar County and an aggravated robbery charge in Tarrant County.

Since his incarceration, he has been accused of trying to start a jail gang and charged with possessing a prohibited item — a cellphone — inside a correctional facility.

The capital murder case is being tried in Criminal District Court 2 with State District Judge Wayne Salvant presiding.