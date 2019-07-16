Rapper Tay-K pleads guilty to aggravated robbery, capital murder trial underway

Rapper Tay-K on trial for capital murder during home invasion Rapper Tay-K 47, whose given name is Taymor McIntyre, is on trial for the capital murder of Ethan Walker during a botched home invasion. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery, but not guilty to the capital murder charge. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rapper Tay-K 47, whose given name is Taymor McIntyre, is on trial for the capital murder of Ethan Walker during a botched home invasion. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery, but not guilty to the capital murder charge.

Testimony began Tuesday in the capital murder trial of rapper Tay-K in connection with a 2016 botched home invasion that left a 21-year-old father dead.

At issue is whether Tay-K 47, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, anticipated or should have anticipated that a murder would be committed when he participated in the robbery at a Mansfield home.

Ethan Walker, a father of a young girl, was shot in the stomach during the robbery and later died.

McIntyre pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated robbery by threats in connection with the robbery of Walker’s girlfriend and another man inside the home.

He has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and to a separate count of aggravated robbery for the robbery and shooting of Walker’s roommate, Zachary Beloate. Beloate was shot in the shoulder during the robbery but survived.

Jeff Kearney, one of McIntyre’s three defense attorneys, told jurors in opening statements Tuesday morning that “Tay agreed to participate in a robbery. Tay participated in a robbery.”

For that, Kearney told the jurors, McIntyre has “accepted responsibility” through his plea.

But Kearney told jurors the evidence will not support the conclusion that McIntyre would or should have anticipated that Latharian Merritt “was going to go in and intentionally kill for no reason, intentionally kill Ethan Walker.”

Prosecutor Jim Hudson told jurors that the juvenile female in the case had hatched the plan to rob Beloate, her boyfriend, of money and drugs with the other two female co-conspirators in the case. He said the females then recruited help from McIntyre.

Hudson said jurors would hear how “enthusiastic” McIntyre was to be brought into the plan and how he recruited three other male friends. When warned by the females that there might be a gun inside Beloate’s house, Hudson said McIntyre said: ‘Hey, no problem. We can take care of that.’”

He said the men brought two guns and a set of brass knuckles with them to the robbery.

Hudson told jurors there would be a lot of talk in this trial about what McIntyre should have anticipated.

The real question, Hudson said, is, “How could he not have?”

McIntyre, now 19, was one of seven defendants — three juveniles and four adults — accused in the robbery and fatal shooting. McIntyre was 16 when Walker was killed but later was certified to stand trial as an adult.

The other six defendants in the case were either found guilty or took plea deals.

The home invasion occurred July 26, 2016, at a residence in the 1500 block of Aspen Court, where Walker had been staying with Beloate and two other men. The house belonged to Beloate’s father.

Ethan Walker Walker Family

Officials have said the seven targeted Beloate, mistakenly believing they’d find drugs and money inside his home.

If convicted of capital murder, McIntyre would automatically be sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole.

If convicted of a lesser crime, he is asking the jury to consider probation.

The rapper is also charged in a second capital murder case out of Bexar County and an aggravated robbery case in Tarrant County that occurred after McIntyre cut off his ankle monitor and fled while on home arrest for the Mansfield case.

While on the loose, officials allege McIntyre robbed and fatally shot 23-year-old Mark Saldivar at a Chick-fil-A in San Antonio on April 23, 2017.

The next month, he allegedly attacked and robbed 65-year-old Skip Pepe as Pepe walked along Fish Creek Trail in Arlington’s Cravens Park.

After a national manhunt, McIntyre was captured in New Jersey in June 2017.

Since his incarceration, he has been accused of trying to start a jail gang and charged with possessing a prohibited item — a cellphone — inside a correctional facility.