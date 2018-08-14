He’s been jailed more than a year yet rapper Tay-K just picked up a new felony charge

Tay-K 47, the North Texas teen rapper accused of carrying out a violent crime spree that left two people dead, has picked up a new felony charge after he was allegedly caught with a cellphone tucked inside his underwear while in jail.

Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, has also been moved to Tarrant County’s maximum-security jail after he tried to destroy the phone by throwing it in a toilet and got into an altercation with one of the jailers, sheriff’s officials told the Star-Telegram.

Court records show prosecutors added a third-degree felony charge of possessing a prohibited item inside a correctional facility last week against McIntyre, now 18.

McIntyre was caught with the phone on July 25, according to David McClelland, Chief of Staff for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

McClelland said a deputy was doing a routine pat-down of McIntyre when he felt what he suspected was contraband near McIntyre’s “groin region.” The item, McClelland said, turned out to be a cell phone and charger stuffed into a white sock and tucked into McIntyre’s underwear.

“They asked him to remove it. That’s when he attempted to throw it in to the toilet to destroy the phone,” McClelland said.

After the incident, McIntyre was moved to the Lon Evans Correction Center, the county’s maximum security jail.

“When they tried to take the phone away from him, he got a little angry and got into an altercation with one of our jailers so he got moved to maximum,” McClelland said.

At his new detection facility, McIntyre is held alone in a solitary cell for 23 hours a day and is allowed one hour of gym.

“Instead of being in a group setting with other inmates, with TV, you’re going to be by yourself for 23 hours a day,” McClelland said.

Bond in the new case is set at $10,000.





McIntyre’s attorney, Jeff Kearney, did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.





McIntyre has been held without bond in the Tarrant County Jail since July of 2017.

He is accused of taking part in a July 2016 home invasion robbery in Mansfield that left Ethan Walker, a 21-year-old father, dead of a gunshot wound. He was on house arrest, days away from a certification hearing in the case, when he cut his ankle monitor off and ran.





During his time on the lam, officials allege McIntyre fatally shot a 23-year-old photographer in San Antonio in April 2017, then savagely beat and robbed a 65-year-old man who had been walking in Arlington’s Cravens Park the next month.

He was 16 at the time of the alleged offenses.

McIntyre was arrested in June 2017 in New Jersey after a well-publicized manhunt.

He was subsequently certified to stand trial as an adult on capital murder and aggravated robbery charges in connection with the two Tarrant County cases.





He faces a capital murder charge in Bexar County in connection with the shooting of the photographer, Mark Anthony Saldivar.

He was recently sued by Saldivar’s mother as well as by a survivor of the Mansfield home invasion and Walker’s family members.