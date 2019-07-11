Tay-K accomplice who planned deadly home invasion will be transferred to adult prison

In 90 Seconds: Taymor McIntyre AKA Tay-K 47 At just 17-years-old, rapper Taymore McIntyre quickly gained popularity as a rapper, but is also in serious legal trouble. Going by the name Tay-K 47, the Arlington native shot up the Billboard Hot 100 list in summer 2017. But he may not get to en Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At just 17-years-old, rapper Taymore McIntyre quickly gained popularity as a rapper, but is also in serious legal trouble. Going by the name Tay-K 47, the Arlington native shot up the Billboard Hot 100 list in summer 2017. But he may not get to en

The teenager who orchestrated a home invasion in July 2016 that ended in the death of a man and the injury of another will be transferred to adult prison following her 19th birthday, a Tarrant County Juvenile Court judge ruled Wednesday.

The girl has been in custody of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department since her 2018 conviction of capital murder in a case that drew national attention because of the alleged involvement of rapper Taymor “Tay-K 47” McIntyre.

According to testimony and evidence presented during the girl’s trial, officials contended she first had the idea to steal drugs and money from Zachary Beloate, with whom she’d been romantically involved. During the home invasion, 21-year-old Ethan Walker was fatally shot.

During the trial, the girl claimed she was a sex trafficking victim who’d been forced to commit the robbery under duress.

Her conviction — which came with a 20 year sentence — is under appeal.

Prosecutors and her new defense attorney, Scott Brown, called several employees from the Juvenile Justice Department to testify during her two-day transfer hearing before State District Judge Alex Kim. All of them recommended that the girl be paroled for the remainder of her sentence because of the progress she made in the facility.

While in the facility, the girl went through anger management classes, solo therapy, group therapy, drug/alcohol treatment, trauma counseling and survivor groups for sex trafficking. She was also appointed to be a mentor for other girls in the facility.





Of the hundreds of girls Rosemary Welle has counseled at TJJD, she said this girl would be in the “Top 10” for the most well-behaved.

While the girl and Brown maintain that she was a sex trafficking victim, prosecutor Riley Shaw said that state and local police spent a year investigating her claims and found “no evidence to corroborate” her story. He and prosecutor Jim Hudson argued the girl was not remorseful and that the recommendations were made without consideration of the crime she committed.

Autumn Lord, a psychologist at TJJD, said she also recommended that the girl be paroled. Asked by Shaw if she’d be surprised that police found no evidence of trafficking, Lord said, “That would be surprising.”

Welle disagreed with the state’s assessment that the girl wasn’t remorseful.

“She never denied her involvement,” Welle said. “There were a lot of emotions, a lot of remorse for both what had happened, how it happened and how she felt about being in that situation ... there was a lot of crying in my office.”

Both women said they don’t believe the girl would be a threat to society if she were paroled.

In all, three juveniles and four adults were arrested in the deadly home invasion in Mansfield in July 2016.

The crime

On the night of Walker’s slaying, the three female suspects had gone to Beloate’s house, where Walker also lived, to set up the home invasion, but they called it off because there were too many people there. They returned later that night and one of the female suspects quietly unlocked the front door so that the male accomplices could barge in.

Once inside, the suspects were unable to find drugs and money like they’d hoped, but demanded cellphones.

Walker was sitting on the floor as instructed when he was shot in the stomach by one of the suspects, according to testimony in the girl’s trial.

Beloate was also shot in the robbery and scuffled with suspects, but survived and ran to a neighbor’s to get help.

Despite her human-trafficking claims, the teen girl was found guilty of three delinquent conduct charges: capital murder and two aggravated robbery charges.

Roberta Walker said she saw the girl’s true colors when, after the verdict was read and the jury had left, the teen girl looked at Tarrant County prosecutors Riley Shaw and Jim Hudson and cussed at them.