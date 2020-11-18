Texas financial adviser accused of bilking investors also murdered client, police say

An Allen financial adviser accused of bilking at least nine people of more than $1.9 million is accused of killing one of those clients in February and making it look like a suicide.

Keith T. Ashley, 48, was arrested Friday near his home by authorities.

Ashley is accused of shooting to death 62-year-old James “Jim” Seegan on Feb. 19 in Seegan’s home on Cannes Drive in Carrollton, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Carrollton police said Ashley then staged the death to make it look like suicide, placing a handgun in Seegan’s left hand and leaving a typed note near the body.

Seegan’s wife found her husband dead from a gunshot wound to his head.

But detectives working with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office found evidence that Ashley used a drug to incapacitate Seegan, then shot Seegan to death in an attempt to gain control of his finances.

Ashley had been a friend and a financial adviser of Seegan.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Ashley had been operating a Ponzi type scheme and Seegan was one of at least nine victims, according to a warrant.

He faces charges of murder and wire fraud, police said.

Ashley pleaded not guilty in an initial court appearance on Tuesday, according to court records.

Anyone with information related to these crimes should call the Carrollton tip line at 972-466-9133 or email CrimeTIps@CityofCarrollton.com