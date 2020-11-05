Teen charged with robbery, murder of Hollywood actor in Grand Prairie, police say

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting death of a Hollywood actor in Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie police said Thursday.

An investigation led to the arrest Wednesday of D’jon Antone, who was taken into custody without incident by Grand Prairie police and officials with the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Antone, of Dallas, is accused of killing 30-year-old Eddie Hassell on Sunday morning during a random robbery, Grand Prairie police said.

The teen, who faces charge of capital murder, was being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on Thursday on $500,000 bond.

Hassell, of Waco, was found with a gunshot wound early Sunday and taken to a local hospital, where he died, Grand Prairie police said.

Police responded to the shooting call early Sunday and found Hassell in the 3000 block of West Bardin Road. Officers rendered first aid to Hassell, and then took him to the hospital where he died.

A car was stolen from the scene, but it did not belong to Hassell, Grand Prairie police said Monday. The car was recovered a short time later.

According to Variety, Hassell was born in Corsicana and lived in Waco. He was in the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right,” also starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo, which earned a best picture nod at the 2011 Oscars.

He also played a role in NBC’s sci-fi series “Surface.”

Hassell made appearances on television shows such as “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Oliver Beene,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “‘Til Death,” “Southland,” “Bones,” “Devious Maids” and “Longmire,” according to Variety.

